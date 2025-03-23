What You Need To Know About Getting Birthday Freebies At Arby's
Birthday rewards are kind of a big deal. If you play your cards right, you can avoid paying for anything on your special day, considering there are so many places that offer birthday freebies. As long as you're a rewards member, Starbucks offers a free drink, Panera gives you a free pastry, and Chick-fil-A has various options depending on what level of rewards member you are — just to name a few. Arby's is no exception, and earning a free birthday reward is pretty easy at this sandwich chain, but there's a catch.
If you sign up for Arby's rewards program, you should expect to get a birthday freebie — and you'll be happy with it as long as you like dessert. Arby's offers a free birthday milkshake on your big day, but the catch is that it only comes with the purchase of another regular-priced menu item. This means it's technically free, but only at the expense of something else. Compared to other fast food chains' birthday specials, Arby's offer lacks a little bit because it doesn't offer an outright free product.
You must be a rewards member to earn an Arby's birthday milkshake
The first step to getting an Arby's birthday reward is signing up for the rewards program through the Arby's app or website. Then, you'll have to enter your birthday so Arby's knows when to offer you the free treat. The coupon should be sent one week before your birthday, and you have 30 days to use it.
There is a little trick that some Reddit users do to get the most out of their birthday rewards, but do it at your own risk. A few rewards members have managed to beat the system by signing up for rewards at chains like Arby's with different emails, allowing them to enter different birthdays. "I also sign up using different days so I spread the rewards out throughout the year. Never ever had anyone ask for ID," one user wrote on Reddit. You might be asked to show a valid ID when claiming your Arby's reward, though, and honesty is always the best policy. There are plenty of other ways to earn rewards at your favorite fast-food chains, including signing up for digital coupons and entering receipt codes to complete surveys in exchange for discounts or free items.