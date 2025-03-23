What You Need To Know About Getting Birthday Freebies At Arby's

Birthday rewards are kind of a big deal. If you play your cards right, you can avoid paying for anything on your special day, considering there are so many places that offer birthday freebies. As long as you're a rewards member, Starbucks offers a free drink, Panera gives you a free pastry, and Chick-fil-A has various options depending on what level of rewards member you are — just to name a few. Arby's is no exception, and earning a free birthday reward is pretty easy at this sandwich chain, but there's a catch.

If you sign up for Arby's rewards program, you should expect to get a birthday freebie — and you'll be happy with it as long as you like dessert. Arby's offers a free birthday milkshake on your big day, but the catch is that it only comes with the purchase of another regular-priced menu item. This means it's technically free, but only at the expense of something else. Compared to other fast food chains' birthday specials, Arby's offer lacks a little bit because it doesn't offer an outright free product.