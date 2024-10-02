Stop Throwing Away Your Fast Food Receipts And Start Reaping Rewards

In the 1950s, you could buy the entire McDonald's menu for under $2. Today, that might get you a small fry with the way fast food companies have been spiking their prices. According to a FinanceBuzz data study, prices have jumped anywhere from 39% to 100% in the past decade — with McDonald's, Popeyes, and Taco Bell increasing at the quickest rate. As a result, people are dining out less frequently.A report by CNBC from April 2024 quotes McDonald's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, as saying, "Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they faced elevated prices in their day-to-day spending, which is putting pressure on the [quick-service restaurant] industry."

Fast food caters to working people who need a quick, low-effort meal. While company officials cite operations and labor costs as the driving factor behind price increases, higher prices may also be alienating their most valuable customers. Their solution is right on your receipt.

Fast food companies have started to implement rewards programs into their business model. This strategy promotes customer loyalty by offering discounts on certain menu items based on your purchase history, often by including codes on the receipt or in a mobile app.