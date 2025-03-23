Why You Shouldn't Worry About Your Freezer Being Too Full

The freezer is one of the most important modern-day kitchen appliances because it allows us to prevent so much food waste. Whether you're meal-prepping food for a holiday several weeks in advance or just realized you bought too much chicken at the grocery store, the freezer always has your back. But over time, freezers can become pretty packed; we often put foods in but might not take them out as quickly. If you were worried about your freezer using too much energy to keep all that food cold, the good news is you don't have to stress; the energy cost difference is minimal.

A full freezer might seem more expensive to run, but in reality, as long as food isn't blocking the air vents, and air can continue to flow around the frozen food, then having a full freezer is one of those little-known freezer hacks that actually helps the freezer maintain its temperature without much work from the vents. And in a power outage, food will last longer in the freezer if it's completely stocked.