In Case Of A Power Outage, How Long Does Food Last In The Freezer?

The food safety guidelines explain how to deal with specific foods that exceed the safely frozen timeline. In general, if you're in doubt about the safety or quality of an item, toss it. For anything that may still be good to eat, there are two divisions to consider: Food that's still cold and contains ice crystals (though may not be frozen solid), and food that has been sitting for two or more hours at temperatures above 40 F.

Partially thawed foods, with visible ice crystals and that feel cold to the touch, can be refrozen. This includes most meats, cheeses, and dairy. Frozen milk and soft cheeses will lose some textural integrity, but still be safe, as will many fruits and vegetables. Properly wrapped breads and pastas should refreeze fine. On the other hand, ice cream and frozen yogurt do not refreeze well, and should be discarded.

The tough part comes after the freezer thermometer reads above 40 F. Anything that has been above that threshold for more than two hours runs the risk of bacterial contamination, particularly with so many foods clustered together. If this happens, you'll need to discard all meats, dairy (except hard cheeses), eggs, vegetables, frozen dinners or leftovers, and any pastries with cream fillings. Most breads, pastries, and fruits or juices can be refrozen, but check first, for any mold or off textures and smells. If you're certain an item has spent less than two hours above 40 F, refrigerate and use it as soon as possible.