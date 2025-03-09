José Andrés' Favorite Sandwich Features A Classic Breakfast Staple

To assemble his ideal sandwich, José Andrés starts with two slices of white bread (untoasted). To one slice, he adds a generous amount of kewpie mayonnaise. "You put mayonnaise in your life, you'll be a happy mayonnaise person," Andrés enthuses. On top of the mayonnaise goes your omelet. Next, Andrés adds a dollop of tomato sauce. Whatever you have – marinara sauce, pizza sauce, sun-dried tomato spread, even your favorite brand of ketchup – could work in a pinch. Or, if they're in season, go the fresh route and add a slice or two of heirloom tomato.

Andrés then adds three filets of canned tuna. There's a reason canned fish features in a few of his favorite snacks. "Canned culture is a good culture," he explains. "The culture is, you don't want to cook? No problem. Somebody already did the cooking for you and it's delicious."

Staying with the oceanic theme, he then douses the tuna with furikake, a Japanese condiment that combines seaweed, fish flakes, salt, and sesame seeds into a shakeable consistency. It's a briny, salty hit that seriously wakes up anything you're eating (chef Andrés also puts it on chickpeas for another easy snack). After that, he tops his sandwich with the other slice of bread and digs in. Apparently, the sandwich is so good that he has to offer a bite to his imaginary friend. Try it yourself and see if they're right.