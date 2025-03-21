How To Order A Frozen Lemonade At Starbucks
At Starbucks, you can find a drink to suit every season. Cozy lattes for fall, iced shaken espressos for spring, and when the summer sun blazes, we know what we're ordering: a frozen lemonade.
In the sweltering summer of 2023, Starbucks unveiled three frozen lemonade refreshers: Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade, Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade. These drinks blended the brand's popular Refresher flavors with ice and lemonade, creating a slushy, tangy-sweet treat that instantly became a fan favorite. These fruity frozen bevvies were visually stunning and one of the few caffeine-free options at Starbucks for those seeking a refreshing pick-me-up without the buzz. But, like many other discontinued Starbucks items (RIP, Java Chip Frappuccino), they're no longer on the menu.
That doesn't mean you can't still get one — you just have to know some secret Starbucks menu ordering hacks. The trick is asking for lemonade blended with ice and then making the drink your own with added fruit and syrups.
Customize your Starbucks frozen lemonade
If you're willing to get a little creative, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your frozen lemonade at Starbucks. A common favorite is adding a couple of pumps of raspberry syrup for a sweet, fruity twist. If you want something close to the original Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade, order a blended strawberry lemonade (this drink is still on the menu) and ask for a scoop of strawberry inclusions. For a dessert-like twist, try blending vanilla sweet cream into your lemonade for something that tastes a little like a lemon bar.
Some people like to add coconut milk to their blended lemonade to complement the tartness with a creamy, almost smoothie-like texture similar to a piña colada frappuccino. If you want a little caffeine boost, try ordering one of Starbucks' iced tea lemonades and ask for it blended for a balance of tart lemonade and earthy tea with a slight buzz.
If none of these options are hitting the spot, just remember: Starbucks' secret weapon is its customization. Ask for extra lemonade for more tartness, throw in a flavored syrup for added sweetness, or double-blend your drink for an ultra-smooth consistency. The official frozen lemonades may be a thing of the past, but with a little effort, you can still enjoy an icy, citrusy sip all summer long.