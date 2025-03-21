How To Order A Frozen Lemonade At Starbucks

At Starbucks, you can find a drink to suit every season. Cozy lattes for fall, iced shaken espressos for spring, and when the summer sun blazes, we know what we're ordering: a frozen lemonade.

In the sweltering summer of 2023, Starbucks unveiled three frozen lemonade refreshers: Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade, Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade. These drinks blended the brand's popular Refresher flavors with ice and lemonade, creating a slushy, tangy-sweet treat that instantly became a fan favorite. These fruity frozen bevvies were visually stunning and one of the few caffeine-free options at Starbucks for those seeking a refreshing pick-me-up without the buzz. But, like many other discontinued Starbucks items (RIP, Java Chip Frappuccino), they're no longer on the menu.

That doesn't mean you can't still get one — you just have to know some secret Starbucks menu ordering hacks. The trick is asking for lemonade blended with ice and then making the drink your own with added fruit and syrups.