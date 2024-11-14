How To Order A Piña Colada Frappuccino From Starbucks

Once you've experienced the thrill of ordering something that's not on the official Starbucks menu, it's easy to get hooked. You've unlocked a whole new world of possibilities and realized just how many beverages there are to try. After all, the secret menu is always getting new additions, as pop culture phenomenon often inspire new drinks.

For example, the Lavender Haze Drink is named after Taylor Swift's song "Lavender Haze," the first track on her 2022 album "Midnights." You can get this aesthetically pleasing beverage by ordering an iced passion tea with vanilla syrup and soy milk. There's also the Pennywise Frappuccino, inspired by the villain in Stephen King's horror classic "It," which is simply a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with strawberry drizzle that looks like blood.

If iced drinks aren't your thing, try the decadent Toasted Pumpkin Marshmallow Latte, perfect for fall. Start by ordering a classic pumpkin spice latte, but ask for it to be made with half-and-half instead of milk. Then, request for toasted white mocha syrup to be added with cinnamon sprinkled on top. Your barista might not know these secret menu items by name, but when you explain the ingredients, they may even want to try the tasty concoctions themselves. By using the Starbucks ordering hacks that make up the chain's secret menu, your morning coffee runs will never get boring.