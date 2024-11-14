How To Order A Piña Colada Frappuccino From Starbucks
When you think of Starbucks, your mind probably goes to coffee, tea, lattes, and the coffee chain's exclusive Frappuccinos. However, there are a wide variety of specialty drinks available that you might not be aware of. The Starbucks secret menu features whimsical and creative custom drinks thought up by customers, including a Butterbeer Frappuccino and a Barbie Drink. Because these unique beverages aren't on the official menu, you have to know exactly what's in them so you can explain the order to your barista, or customize it yourself when ordering online.
One secret, tasty twist on a standard drink from Starbucks' menu is the Piña Colada Frappuccino. The creamy tropical drink will have you feeling like you're on vacation, plus it's fittingly easy to order. Simply ask your barista for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with coconut milk and pineapple ginger syrup. Two pumps of syrup should be sufficient for a grande, but you can always ask for more if you'd like your drink to be sweeter. If you're feeling fancy — and if the Starbucks location you're visiting has it in stock — ask for some pineapple ginger powder sprinkled on top of the Frappuccino's whipped cream.
Other Starbucks secret menu drinks to try
Once you've experienced the thrill of ordering something that's not on the official Starbucks menu, it's easy to get hooked. You've unlocked a whole new world of possibilities and realized just how many beverages there are to try. After all, the secret menu is always getting new additions, as pop culture phenomenon often inspire new drinks.
For example, the Lavender Haze Drink is named after Taylor Swift's song "Lavender Haze," the first track on her 2022 album "Midnights." You can get this aesthetically pleasing beverage by ordering an iced passion tea with vanilla syrup and soy milk. There's also the Pennywise Frappuccino, inspired by the villain in Stephen King's horror classic "It," which is simply a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with strawberry drizzle that looks like blood.
If iced drinks aren't your thing, try the decadent Toasted Pumpkin Marshmallow Latte, perfect for fall. Start by ordering a classic pumpkin spice latte, but ask for it to be made with half-and-half instead of milk. Then, request for toasted white mocha syrup to be added with cinnamon sprinkled on top. Your barista might not know these secret menu items by name, but when you explain the ingredients, they may even want to try the tasty concoctions themselves. By using the Starbucks ordering hacks that make up the chain's secret menu, your morning coffee runs will never get boring.