The Temperature Mistake That's Ruining Your Sourdough

If you're interested in making sourdough bread, even after learning all the terminology and steps, there's one common mistake that may be tripping you up and ruining your final loaf. Temperature impacts the dough more than you might realize. If the dough becomes too warm or too cold, it can change the rising time and even ruin the final results. You can avoid this by keeping your bread ingredients in the proper temperature range. This will offer a better rise for light and fluffy sourdough, perfect for making toast, grilled cheeses, or 3-ingredient sourdough sandwiches.

If you are interested in baking sourdough bread at home, you'll quickly learn there's a lot more to it than throwing a few ingredients together and baking. It starts with making the starter, a mixture of water and flour that slowly gathers yeast until it's ready. Then, combine the ingredients, let the dough rise, shape the loaf, and do a second rise before baking. There are so many things you have to understand to master this process, like finding the best flour for a sourdough starter and learning what it means when your starter is ripe. Temperature is a crucial factor that affects how well your sourdough bread will rise, and how long it will take to do so.