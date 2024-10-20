Yes, You Can Freeze Sourdough Starter. Here's How

Homemade bread makes for a great sourdough sandwich, and more people than ever are hopping on the sourdough baking train. However, there are many useful tips and tricks that bakers should know, and one of the most important is how to store your sourdough starter so it lasts as long as possible.

Typically, people store their starters either on the counter, where they need to be fed daily, or in the fridge, where they can be fed once a week. Unfortunately, if you aren't making bread regularly, these constant feedings can be a bit wasteful and unnecessary. This is where freezing comes in, and it is one of the best ways to preserve your sourdough starter in a dormant state until you're ready to use it again.

Unlike a ripe sourdough starter that is teeming with bubbles and ready to bake, a frozen starter is inactive. This slows the fermenting process, and in this state, the starter won't expand or need feeding until it is warmed up. However, if you freeze your sourdough starter, you must do it correctly to avoid contamination, mold, and freezer burn. These can happen if a starter isn't stored in an airtight container or isn't healthy before freezing.