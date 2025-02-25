Flat White Vs Latte: Which Option Is Stronger?
Are you in desperate need of a bold brew, a mellow cup, or a syrupy, sweet indulgence? These are three of the most common types of coffee, and we drift between the desire for each one every day. Some coffees offer a naturally intense flavor and demand immediate caffeination, but other mellow sippers lend a more highfalutin experience. Which one describes a latte? And how about the more elusive cousin of a latte, the flat white? Each of these beverages provides a unique experience, but the flat white definitely lends a stronger flavor.
The key difference between a flat white and a latte is the layer of steamed milk. Flat whites have a flat layer of steamed milk on top of the espresso, resulting in very little foam on top. Lattes have a more pronounced foamy layer — all the better for latte art. Also, in some cafes, flat whites are smaller than lattes — chains like Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks serve them the same size, though. A latte's larger size means the drink has more milk. Because of that distinction, a latte will have a more mellow flavor than a flat white. Due to their smaller size, flat whites have a higher concentration of espresso, so the bold, smoky flavors of the coffee bean can shine through clearer. Unlike cold brew and iced coffee, flat whites and lattes still contain the same amount of espresso and, so, caffeine.
Which option is better for you?
While a flat white naturally focuses its espresso flavor more than a latte, there is one big feature lattes offer that might entice more customers to order it. Lattes are much more customizable. It's common for customers to give lattes a flavor boost with sugars and syrups. Depending on what you add to the drink, you can make a latte taste bolder and more flavorful than a flat white.
This request is not as common for flat white drinkers. A latte is just a better canvas for sugar, syrups, and other add-ons, as the flavors mesh easily with the mellowed flavors of the espresso and milk and sprinkles, caramel ribbons, and powder adhere better to lattes' foamy tops. Syrups don't work as well in a flat white as they have to compete with the boldness of the espresso, which isn't an easy feat.
So if you prefer the taste of coffee on its own, a flat white might be the better choice. But for all those who want to enhance the flavor of their coffee or love that foamy layer, a latte is probably your speed. The choice is up to you.