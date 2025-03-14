Anyone Can Make Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Childhood Snack

Giada De Laurentiis is known for her uncomplicated yet ultra-flavorful Italian-inspired recipes. Whether you've taken her cue to add pancetta to cinnamon waffles or make De Laurentiis' favorite four-ingredient pasta with lemon, olive oil, and parmesan cheese, the chef has countless ways to elevate the simplest components. Among the tried and true staples she shares with the world, De Laurentiis continues to enjoy her favorite childhood snack, which requires just three commonly stocked foods: ricotta cheese, granulated sugar, and cocoa powder. In an Instagram video, De Laurentiis describes to her daughter, Jade, how she used to enjoy the classic combination with her grandfather in Italy.

Given the simplicity of the ingredients, you should aim to build this easy snack in distinct layers, starting with ricotta cheese on the bottom, followed by a generous layer of sugar and a sprinkling of cocoa powder. So that the cocoa doesn't fall onto your cheese in clumps, consider using a handy kitchen tool like Cuisinart's stainless steel mesh strainer.

To give this delightful snack a more elevated flavor, consider using Dutch-process cocoa powder for a richer, smoother chocolatey taste. Additionally, if you want the cheese to have a thicker, creamier consistency, you can strain store-bought ricotta before using it to remove excess moisture. For the most luxurious flavor and texture, fresh ricotta is best, especially when made with whole milk, which contains more fat than skim. De Laurentiis' favorite cheesy treat is wonderfully customizable, but it's also just one of several chocolate-infused snacks she likes to enjoy.