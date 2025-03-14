Anyone Can Make Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Childhood Snack
Giada De Laurentiis is known for her uncomplicated yet ultra-flavorful Italian-inspired recipes. Whether you've taken her cue to add pancetta to cinnamon waffles or make De Laurentiis' favorite four-ingredient pasta with lemon, olive oil, and parmesan cheese, the chef has countless ways to elevate the simplest components. Among the tried and true staples she shares with the world, De Laurentiis continues to enjoy her favorite childhood snack, which requires just three commonly stocked foods: ricotta cheese, granulated sugar, and cocoa powder. In an Instagram video, De Laurentiis describes to her daughter, Jade, how she used to enjoy the classic combination with her grandfather in Italy.
Given the simplicity of the ingredients, you should aim to build this easy snack in distinct layers, starting with ricotta cheese on the bottom, followed by a generous layer of sugar and a sprinkling of cocoa powder. So that the cocoa doesn't fall onto your cheese in clumps, consider using a handy kitchen tool like Cuisinart's stainless steel mesh strainer.
To give this delightful snack a more elevated flavor, consider using Dutch-process cocoa powder for a richer, smoother chocolatey taste. Additionally, if you want the cheese to have a thicker, creamier consistency, you can strain store-bought ricotta before using it to remove excess moisture. For the most luxurious flavor and texture, fresh ricotta is best, especially when made with whole milk, which contains more fat than skim. De Laurentiis' favorite cheesy treat is wonderfully customizable, but it's also just one of several chocolate-infused snacks she likes to enjoy.
Dressing up cocoa-topped ricotta, plus more of Giada De Laurentiis' favorite snacks
When it comes to serving Giada De Laurentiis' cheesy childhood snack, you've got lots of options. For added brightness and color, you can top your cocoa-and-sugar-dusted ricotta cheese with macerated berries, pomegranate arils, or plump and juicy orange segments. Alternatively, chopped pistachios add a welcome nutty crunch.
Next to ricotta cheese, De Laurentiis has a few more snacktime favorites you may want to try. In the same Instagram video with the ricotta, she expresses her love for toast slathered in chocolate hazelnut spread. This easy-to-prepare treat is equally delicious when topped with sliced strawberries and/or bananas. The Italian chef also enjoys adding the chocolate spread to cooked pasta.
If you're looking for a sweet snack that's even easier to assemble, all you need are Milano cookies and chilled lemonade. However, instead of washing down those crunchy cookies with the lemony beverage, De Laurentiis enjoys dipping Milanos into the drink itself, just like milk.
As long as you follow De Laurentiis' most important cooking tips such as keeping your pantry and refrigerator stocked with multi-purpose ingredients, you should be able to make a variety of easy-to-prepare Italian-inspired snacks. If you're not a fan of Nutella toast or ricotta cheese, enjoy biscotti dipped in warm milk or a few spoonfuls of sweet and creamy gelato. For a more savory bite, De Laurentiis prefers pane pomodoro or toasted bread with fresh tomato slices, olive oil, and salt.