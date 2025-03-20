Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Sandwich In Rome Is All About The Bread

Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis was born in Rome, Italy, and grew up in a large Italian-American family where food was an important part of life. There's one sandwich that she ate nearly every day as a child that she still returns to when visiting family in Rome. It's pizza bianca (white pizza) with fresh mortadella. The sandwich is a fairly simple affair that starts with the pizza bianca. "So, it's pizza, just no cheese, no tomato sauce. It's more like bread," de Laurentiis says in a 2024 YouTube video."Think of it like a pita, but better."

The pizza bianca is then stuffed with mortadella, a classic Italian cold cut that resembles bologna, but includes pork fat cubes — and sometimes chopped pistachios — and is flavored with myrtle berries and pepper. "I love mortadella," proclaims de Laurentiis. "It's like the best bologna on the planet." Her favorite version of this sandwich comes from L'Antico Forno Roscioli, a bakery on the Via dei Chiavari in Central Rome. "It's a classic Roman lunch," she says. Like de Laurentiis, celebrity chef Bobby Flay is also a pizza bianca fan, although he prefers his as a panini. So what makes pizza bianca so special and how does it differ from the American version?