Marilyn Monroe's Favorite NYC Restaurant Is Now A Chain Cupcake Shop

When it comes to celebrity food favorites, sometimes we like them because they come from someone in the food biz, so we know we can trust their advice, like Anthony Bourdain's all-time favorite fast food burger. Sometimes, it may be more aspirational, and we want to experience life "on the other side," like the favorite restaurants of U.S. presidents or Frank Sinatra's iconic favorite foods. But when it comes to serious icons, few stars have shined brighter than that of Marilyn Monroe. And what was her favorite New York City restaurant? It was Gino of Capri, more commonly known as Gino's.

Gino's was founded by Gino Circiello (the Gino of Capri) in 1945 and was in operation for an admirable six and a half decades before closing its doors in 2010. The Italian restaurant at 780 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan served a number of Monroe's favorite foods: hearty plates like lamb chops and pasta. There's also a good chance that one of the well-dressed waiters served her a luxuriously layered ice cream treat. The kitchen was especially known for its red sauce, and it turns out that butter was the key ingredient. A year after Gino's closed, butter returned in a big way when cupcake chain Sprinkles opened its first New York City outpost in the space. (The company sells its baked goods in-store and at its automated cupcake ATM.)