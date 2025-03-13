Sorry Trump, American Champagne Will Never Be A Thing
There are lots of products that America makes, and makes well. But imports are an important part of the market for a reason. And despite what the current U.S. president has to say about it, Champagne will never be a good that's produced stateside. In a March 13 post on Truth Social, President Trump took to his keyboard to threaten Europe with a retaliatory tariff on all alcohol from the European Union, as the United States' ongoing trade war and tariff threat to other countries continues to escalate. In his paragraph-long post, President Trump threatened to place a whopping 200% tariff on any imported European wine and Champagne.
At this point, this mammoth tariff is merely a threat, not a reality, in response to a 50% import tax on American whiskey that the E.U. just reinstated. This 200% tariff could have massive impacts on the market and everyday shoppers — if it comes to pass. Trump attempted to alleviate concerns by saying in his post that the move would be "great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S." There's only one catch — there is no American Champagne business. Nor will there ever be, because unlike other styles of wine — say merlot, chardonnay, or other sparkling wines even — a beverage can't be Champagne if it's not from Champagne, France. In the event of tariffs, there is no American Champagne business that could step in to satisfy the consumer demand left by European Champagne becoming unaffordable to U.S. shoppers.
Champagne is the region of France where bubbly originates
When President Trump wrote of the boost this change would be to American wine and Champagne makers, he was likely attempting to get ahead of the surefire criticism that would come from this hypothetical tariff. With tariffs like these, the economic burden is often ultimately passed along to the average consumer. And with Americans already stressed to the max about rising grocery prices, taking away our favorite celebratory drink would perhaps not be a popular move.
The sparkling wine, synonymous with toasts and celebrations, is given its name not because of the flavor or what the Champagne is actually made of, but because of the region it hails from. Specifically, Champagne, France is where all Champagne originates by legal definition. A technicality President Trump seems to be unfamiliar with, per his post. This is why prosecco and Champagne are totally different, even though both are similarly fizzy, light white sparkling wines. (The former can indeed be made in the United States and elsewhere.)
With this continuing trade war, we'll have to stay tuned to see how price tags and availability of alcohol is impacted by current and potential future tariffs. In the meantime, with prices on the rise already, if Champagne becomes hard to come by, heed these helpful tips for saving money on your other favorite wines.