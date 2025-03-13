Sorry Trump, American Champagne Will Never Be A Thing

There are lots of products that America makes, and makes well. But imports are an important part of the market for a reason. And despite what the current U.S. president has to say about it, Champagne will never be a good that's produced stateside. In a March 13 post on Truth Social, President Trump took to his keyboard to threaten Europe with a retaliatory tariff on all alcohol from the European Union, as the United States' ongoing trade war and tariff threat to other countries continues to escalate. In his paragraph-long post, President Trump threatened to place a whopping 200% tariff on any imported European wine and Champagne.

At this point, this mammoth tariff is merely a threat, not a reality, in response to a 50% import tax on American whiskey that the E.U. just reinstated. This 200% tariff could have massive impacts on the market and everyday shoppers — if it comes to pass. Trump attempted to alleviate concerns by saying in his post that the move would be "great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S." There's only one catch — there is no American Champagne business. Nor will there ever be, because unlike other styles of wine — say merlot, chardonnay, or other sparkling wines even — a beverage can't be Champagne if it's not from Champagne, France. In the event of tariffs, there is no American Champagne business that could step in to satisfy the consumer demand left by European Champagne becoming unaffordable to U.S. shoppers.