The Simple, Boozy Secret For More Flavorful Store-Bought Pasta Sauce

This one-two punch of an upgrade maximizes store-bought sauce in just a few minutes and a couple of chemical reactions. You obviously aren't going to take the time to fully caramelize the onion in this case, but a quick turn in the pan will bring out some of its flavor as it softens and begins to brown. The wine will then lift any stuck-on bits — the fond created by the color-giving Maillard reaction — and release their flavor. The wine's own notes of fruit and spice will also concentrate, creating a more sophisticated finish than you'd get without the minimal extra effort. This is why you generally want to use wine you'd actually want to drink for cooking, even if cheaper options are tempting.

You can also save leftover wine for future meals like this. An open bottle of red can last up to about five days before it begins to turn. If you're approaching that deadline and still have some left, you can freeze it to cook with later. It likely won't turn completely solid in most home freezers, but it'll get close enough to save.