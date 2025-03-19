Garlic Bread Gets A Creamy Korean-Style Makeover

In the same way South Korean street food vendors perfected the corn dog, their bakers have taken our beloved, Italian-American garlic bread to new heights. Korean cream cheese garlic buns are a recipe that initially blew up on this side of the pond five years ago, but it's coming back around, and this writer, for one, is definitely not sad about it. Essentially, they're 3-inch boules filled with cream cheese, dunked in garlic butter, and baked.

While these popular, South Korean baked goods still possess irreverent amounts of garlic and butter — similar to the garlic bread you see at almost any Italian restaurant in the States — from there, they part ways in both shape and flavor. Made from baked white bread or milk bread boules, the buns are split into six or eight wedges, still connected at the bottom. Mildly sweetened cream cheese is piped into each split and then the whole boule is dunked into a garlic butter mixture containing eggs, honey, and chopped parsley. The prepared boules are then sprinkled with potato flakes and baked for only a few minutes until golden brown.