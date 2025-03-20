Overripe Peaches Are Your Secret Weapon For A Top-Notch Frozen Cocktail

Who doesn't relish a ripe peach during its peak season? This quintessential stone fruit can be enjoyed in multiple ways — on its own, in fruit salads, and of course, in a fruity beverage. Chances are, though, that after you stock up on the sweetest peaches at the store, you'll be left with several that have passed their eat-over-the-sink stage (even if stored at room temperature). Before you think about tossing them out, know that you've been gifted with an excellent foundation for frozen cocktails, which have been celebrated in the universe of boozy beverages all the way back to the Prohibition days.

Peaches' natural sweetness intensifies as they ripen, making them ideal for blended drinks where their flavor shines without additional sweeteners. Their soft texture also creates a smoother consistency when blended with ice, resulting in a velvety frozen cocktail that demands to be savored. Combine juicy sweet peaches with complementary spirits like blanco tequila, whose earthy notes balance the sweetness in a delightful frozen margarita. Adding herbal elements like fresh basil imparts a visual appeal that elevates your drink beyond a simple fruit slushie.

Step up your brunch game with an elegant frozen peach bellini by blending peaches with ice and chilled prosecco. Serve in an champagne flute, and you have a sophisticated and refreshing frozen twist on the classic cocktail. So, when you notice those counter peaches getting too soft, don't waste their potential. Transform them into the star ingredient of your next frozen cocktail creation.