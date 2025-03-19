The Beer-Loving City With The Most Breweries In The US

With an ever growing number of breweries, there's so much for beer lovers to enjoy all across the United States. The country is dotted with amazing breweries that are worth visiting, including two Guinness breweries, and tons of cities that have great beer culture. Whether you're a fan of IPAs or stouts, one thing is certain: Beer culture is definitely a thing in America.

There are a lot of cities showing off their love of beer, but one takes the crown when it comes to having the most breweries in the country: Chicago, Illinois. According to Smart Asset, as of 2022, Chicago has 103 breweries, which works out to 3.8 breweries for every 100,000 residents. The year prior, Chicago still had the most breweries of any city in the United States with 101 breweries total. Chicago's ever-growing love for beer is evident beyond just numbers and the amount of breweries in the city continues to grow, easily earning Chicago the nickname of craft beer capital of the country.