The Beer-Loving City With The Most Breweries In The US
With an ever growing number of breweries, there's so much for beer lovers to enjoy all across the United States. The country is dotted with amazing breweries that are worth visiting, including two Guinness breweries, and tons of cities that have great beer culture. Whether you're a fan of IPAs or stouts, one thing is certain: Beer culture is definitely a thing in America.
There are a lot of cities showing off their love of beer, but one takes the crown when it comes to having the most breweries in the country: Chicago, Illinois. According to Smart Asset, as of 2022, Chicago has 103 breweries, which works out to 3.8 breweries for every 100,000 residents. The year prior, Chicago still had the most breweries of any city in the United States with 101 breweries total. Chicago's ever-growing love for beer is evident beyond just numbers and the amount of breweries in the city continues to grow, easily earning Chicago the nickname of craft beer capital of the country.
Beer and breweries in Chicago, IL
Since Smart Asset's count in 2022, Chicago has opened up even more breweries. Today, the headcount is over 160 breweries of all shapes and sizes, but the West Loop and West Town neighborhoods of Chicago are considered some of the densest when it comes to sheer number of breweries. Many even refer to the area as Chicago's Brewing District. While there are major brand breweries in the area, Chicago also has plenty of independent breweries. This includes Revolution, the largest independent brewery in Chicago. Breweries aren't limited to just downtown Chicago either; they can be found even in the suburbs.
Chicago has become so popular for beer lovers that many take to Reddit to ask for recommendations from locals or to post their beer adventures for others to see. One Reddit user even went on a beer trek, visiting 52 taprooms within Chicago's city limits alone. It's evident that the love of beer isn't limited to Chicago's residents but rather that Chicago's love of beer and the craft of breweries is bringing beer lovers together.