How To Keep Your Homemade Pizza Rolls From Unraveling In The Oven

For tonight's dinner, instead of taking your chances on the iconic store-bought frozen pizza we think is the worst, make a simple yet versatile batch of homemade pizza rolls. However, shaping a long rectangle of dough and rolling it into a formidable log that's easy to cut can be a tricky feat. Formed into delightful pinwheels, these Italian-inspired snacks are prepared just like cinnamon rolls. Yet, rather than lathering your dough in softened butter and cinnamon-sugar, pizza rolls include bulky extras like pepperoni and shredded cheese. To ensure these tasty ingredients stay within the confines of your dough, use precision to keep your pizza rolls intact when rolling and cutting.

While sourdough discard may be the secret to tasty pizza dough, pizza rolls can be made with either homemade dough or ready-made varieties. After you cover the dough in your preferred ingredients, roll up the long end slowly and work to keep the rolled portion as taut as possible. Once every last inch of dough has been formed into a tight log, pinch the resulting seam closed. Aim to keep the roll seam-side-down, gently folding in both ends so no toppings fall outward. To ensure the interior ingredients adhere to one another, before cutting, refrigerate the assembled dough for at least 15 minutes.

Once your dough has sufficiently chilled, cut the formed log into evenly-sized pinwheels. Use a serrated knife to cut through finicky ingredients like pepperoni and fresh spinach. Try to work as quickly as possible to avoid over-handling. Once the dough fully returns to room temperature, rolls may be harder to cut and keep together.