Infuse A Bottle Of Flat Tonic Water To Upgrade Your Home Mocktail Bar

For weekends or days off when you can sleep off extra alcohol, mixing some good cocktails to sip on at home or with friends is a wonderful idea. But if you have work or studies tomorrow ... maybe a mocktail might be a better option.

Fortunately, there are plenty of excellent no-proof drink recipes you can try, some of which even mimic the look and flavor of popular cocktails, like the virgin piña colada. If you still want some of the booze-like buzz in your drink, though, LifeHackers has a pretty smart trick for you: use flat tonic water.

If you've ever tried your hand at mixing a gin and tonic, you'll remember that part of the charm of tonic water as a cocktail ingredient is its fizzy bubbles. That won't do here — for the best mocktails, you want the tonic water to flatten out. The carbonation will just distract from the flavors of the infusion you'll be making. Then, mix it with a bunch of other ingredients, including botanicals like juniper berries. The result is a faux alcohol that tastes surprisingly similar to gin, and that you can use to imitate any botanical-forward mocktails, like a virgin dry martini!

