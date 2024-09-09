Princess Diana's Favorite Tea Had A Light Floral Twist

Most British people love tea. According to the UK Tea and Fusion Association, the entire population of Britain drinks about 100 million cups per day and is the second largest tea-drinking nation. The late Princess Diana was no different. While she preferred to drink coffee over tea, she still had a favorite flavor of tea, and it was not the traditional English Breakfast or the classic Earl Grey. Instead, it was Rose Pouchong, a black tea with rose petals.

In an exclusive interview with Coffee Friend, Chef Darren McGrady, who previously worked for the British family, revealed Princess Diana's go-to drink. "Princess Diana's favorite was Rose Pouchong, the black tea with the rose petals, however, she was more of a coffee drinker," he told the outlet.

While McGrady did not specify how she drank her tea, she preferred her coffee black, so it is likely she prepared her tea in a similar manner — allowing the light and subtly sweet rose flavor to stand out.

Now, adding floral flavors to drinks is very common. Even Starbucks rolled out seasonal lavender beverages, which included a lavender latte and a lavender cold foam. Some people even garnish their cocktails with flowers to add a decorative touch.

