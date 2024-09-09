Princess Diana's Favorite Tea Had A Light Floral Twist
Most British people love tea. According to the UK Tea and Fusion Association, the entire population of Britain drinks about 100 million cups per day and is the second largest tea-drinking nation. The late Princess Diana was no different. While she preferred to drink coffee over tea, she still had a favorite flavor of tea, and it was not the traditional English Breakfast or the classic Earl Grey. Instead, it was Rose Pouchong, a black tea with rose petals.
In an exclusive interview with Coffee Friend, Chef Darren McGrady, who previously worked for the British family, revealed Princess Diana's go-to drink. "Princess Diana's favorite was Rose Pouchong, the black tea with the rose petals, however, she was more of a coffee drinker," he told the outlet.
While McGrady did not specify how she drank her tea, she preferred her coffee black, so it is likely she prepared her tea in a similar manner — allowing the light and subtly sweet rose flavor to stand out.
Now, adding floral flavors to drinks is very common. Even Starbucks rolled out seasonal lavender beverages, which included a lavender latte and a lavender cold foam. Some people even garnish their cocktails with flowers to add a decorative touch.
How to make rose tea
There are many ways to prepare a cup of tea. You can add a splash of milk or a spoonful of sugar. You can also serve it straight from the kettle or let it cool. Rose tea is extremely versatile and can enjoyed in different ways. Rose Pouchong can be purchased in ready-to-steep tea bags that contain a delicate mix of black tea with rose petals. Black tea is typically sourced from China, though some manufacturers use different regions, like Africa.
To make a homemade rose tea, you will need black tea, rose petals, and a tea strainer. First, place one black tea bag and ½ teaspoon of rose petals in a teapot while boiling a pot of water. Then, pour the water into the teapot and let the tea brew for a few minutes. The longer it brews, the stronger it will taste. Lastly, strain the tea into a cup and it is ready to be enjoyed. If you prefer a sweeter beverage, try adding sugar or honey. You can steep the tea in a mug or pot if you don't have a teapot.
Other recipes suggest adding a splash of vanilla syrup to the rose tea blend to create a more complex taste. You can also make iced rose tea by allowing the hot liquid to cool before serving over ice. Add a splash of rose water for a more fragrant taste for this recipe.