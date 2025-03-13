Why Grocery Stores Play Certain Music While You Shop

It's like something out of a pulpy sci-fi novel. Unsuspecting people are enticed to part with their hard-earned dough in the neighborhood grocery store after they're exposed to some magical musical notes. And while the notes aren't exactly the mesmerizing tones that captivated audiences in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," there truly is a bit of marketing sorcery going on. In short, the powers that be who choose the background music that plays in your local supermarket have only one thought in mind: They want you to buy more stuff. And you will buy more stuff if they've chosen the right tunes.

A study conducted in the early 1980s by the American Marketing Association revealed that stores that play music, and slower music at that, tend to sell more groceries. If people's shopping experiences are leisurely, they'll load up their carts with all and sundry. The right music is such an effective sales tactic that it can inspire shoppers to spend between 10% (per research from the University of Bath) and nearly 40% more on groceries than they had originally planned.

Given how prevalent in-store music is now, it's difficult to believe that there was a time when stores like Target didn't play music at all while people shopped. Nowadays, companies like SiriusXM develop playlists for stores that capture the attention of shoppers. These playlists are highly curated to the local market, with some selections being so good that social media influencers regularly give them a shout-out.