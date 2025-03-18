Give Your Favorite Sandwich A Comforting Makeover With This Pre-Made Biscuit Hack

Other than the obvious, there's a multitude of unexpected ways to use canned biscuit dough, from rolling them out for mini pizza crusts to using them to top a comforting chicken pot pie. It's also one of the best ways to turn your everyday, ho-hum lunch into a hot bit of hurrah by packing your favorite sandwich fillings into flattened, pre-made biscuit dough and baking it in the oven.

It doesn't matter what your preferred sandwich is stuffed with — be it tuna or egg salad, ham and cheese Monte Cristo sprinkled with powdered sugar, Philly cheesesteak sliders, mortadella and provolone, or a sweet, comforting PB&J — slapping those ingredients into canned biscuit dough and puffing it up in the oven for 15 minutes results in a delicious lunch, pre-game snack, or finger foods at a potluck, you name it. If you can put it between two pieces of bread, it's fair game.