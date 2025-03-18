Give Your Favorite Sandwich A Comforting Makeover With This Pre-Made Biscuit Hack
Other than the obvious, there's a multitude of unexpected ways to use canned biscuit dough, from rolling them out for mini pizza crusts to using them to top a comforting chicken pot pie. It's also one of the best ways to turn your everyday, ho-hum lunch into a hot bit of hurrah by packing your favorite sandwich fillings into flattened, pre-made biscuit dough and baking it in the oven.
It doesn't matter what your preferred sandwich is stuffed with — be it tuna or egg salad, ham and cheese Monte Cristo sprinkled with powdered sugar, Philly cheesesteak sliders, mortadella and provolone, or a sweet, comforting PB&J — slapping those ingredients into canned biscuit dough and puffing it up in the oven for 15 minutes results in a delicious lunch, pre-game snack, or finger foods at a potluck, you name it. If you can put it between two pieces of bread, it's fair game.
How to heat up your sandwich game
There's basically two methods to this sandwich makeover. Start by popping the pre-made biscuits out of the can onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Using your hands, or a rolling pin, flatten out each biscuit into 3-inch rounds. Add your fillings — such as scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese — and bring up the sides around the filling, pinching it on top and forming a ball. Place each ball seam side down, brush with melted butter, and bake for 15 minutes until the dough is golden brown.
In the second method, you split the biscuit dough in half, a simple step if you're using large, layered biscuits. Pile the ingredients inside one layer — perhaps cooked and seasoned ground beef with cheddar cheese cubes and Dijon mustard — and top with the second layer, and press the outer edge with your fingers or a fork, sealing to make a mini pie. Brush with butter or an egg wash, sprinkle on a few sesame seeds, and bake. You may never sandwich the same way again.