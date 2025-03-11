A Round Pizza Box Sounds Ideal, But Here's Why It'll Probably Never Happen

We can fly a drone on Mars and mold avocado-shaped avocado holders, so how come pizzas are circular, but the boxes are square? Where are our round pizza boxes? Sure, Domino's has those angled interior corners, but really the box is just barely trapezoidal. So what's the deal? The question has been asked more than once and even gained some traction in 2023 on TikTok. Why are pizzas round and their boxes square?

Best guesses are all over the place. One commenter on TikTok suggests the empty space created by square corners convinces you you're eating less pizza because it doesn't fill the whole box (not bad!). Some think it's a historic holdover from when pizzas were square or rectangular (it's not). Another suggests it's so you can put a selection of dips in the corners of the box (now that pairing pizza and dressings like ranch and French is so popular, that kinda makes sense). But the reality is more practical: Square and rectangular boxes are cheaper and easier to make in one piece than customized shaped options, and they're simpler to stack flat. Since tradition carries a lot of momentum — like how king cakes are associated with Mardi Gras —once a square box was chosen for serving and delivering pizza, there was really no looking back.