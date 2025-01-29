Domino's And Yellow Tail Come Together For An Unexpected Collaboration
It's a match made in brand icon heaven. Domino's, the world's largest pizzeria beloved by brothers-in-law near and far, has partnered with Yellow Tail, the Australian winemaker topping aunties' tables all over the globe, to present a red blend for the ages. Red wine and red sauce, that is.
Yellow Tail & Domino's Red Blend is available in oversized 1.5-liter bottles, but in limited numbers. It promises maximum drinkability and fruit-forward flavors to pair with not only your plain cheese orders, but plenty of the menu's more controversial toppings. "Whether you're part of the divisive team pineapple or you go for a classic pepperoni (no wrong answers here!), this bottle deserves an invite to your next pizza night," a press release reads. The collaboration aims to unseat pizza's traditional accompaniments, pizza and beer, as king, according to the release. The duo has been ideated in the spirit of cuffing but, alas, the wine and pizza are sold separately, like two lovers divided but destined to be made whole once more. So those tastings will have to be a little DIY, including your ideally assembled Domino's pie.
Where to get Yellow Tail & Domino's Red Blend
Yellow Tail & Domino's Red Blend is available in some stores, but not in all states, according to the former's website. While powerfully absent from many local wine shops, almost as if to create a red blend void to rival the Great Attractor, we found it online for $12.99. That particular bottle appears to line the (virtual, if not corporal) shelves at several retailers, so it may be worth checking the website of nearby supermarkets and liquor stores, to see if it's stocked in your area.
Should you fail to grasp a magnum of Yellow Tail & Domino's Red Blend for your next pizza night, the international wine purveyor has also curated a series pairing its wider releases with some of the pizza chain's specialties. You can marry the brand's shiraz with Domino's multi-meat and veg Extravaganzza pie, sip a pinot grigio with the Pacific Veggie, or pour some merlot with Domino's own Meatzza. Oh, and should you seek a complement to those (historically accurate!) pineapple pizza varieties, whether delivered or the product of your own frozen pizza upgrade, Yellow Tail recommends the citrus notes of a nice sauvignon blanc.