Domino's And Yellow Tail Come Together For An Unexpected Collaboration

It's a match made in brand icon heaven. Domino's, the world's largest pizzeria beloved by brothers-in-law near and far, has partnered with Yellow Tail, the Australian winemaker topping aunties' tables all over the globe, to present a red blend for the ages. Red wine and red sauce, that is.

Yellow Tail & Domino's Red Blend is available in oversized 1.5-liter bottles, but in limited numbers. It promises maximum drinkability and fruit-forward flavors to pair with not only your plain cheese orders, but plenty of the menu's more controversial toppings. "Whether you're part of the divisive team pineapple or you go for a classic pepperoni (no wrong answers here!), this bottle deserves an invite to your next pizza night," a press release reads. The collaboration aims to unseat pizza's traditional accompaniments, pizza and beer, as king, according to the release. The duo has been ideated in the spirit of cuffing but, alas, the wine and pizza are sold separately, like two lovers divided but destined to be made whole once more. So those tastings will have to be a little DIY, including your ideally assembled Domino's pie.