How To Choose The Best Clementines At The Grocery Store Every Time

First, you'll have to pick up the clementine to add it to your cart, and while you're at it, give it a gentle squeeze. If the clementine has a little bounce to it, then this is a good sign. It shouldn't be overly soft or overly firm, but slightly in either direction is fine. While you're holding it, take note of its weight. The juicier the clementine, the more it will weigh. So, if it's lighter than you anticipated, it could be dry and old; put it back and take a new one. It's a helpful tip that Carla Hall also recommends for picking out the freshest oranges.

Before tossing it in your grocery bag or cart, give it a little sniff. Clementines should have a distinct, sweet citrus scent that you can smell through the skin. This is a sign that there is plenty of juice inside the fruit.

Finally, when you do bring home those perfectly ripe clementines, store them the same way you'd store citrus fruits like oranges so they stay fresh for longer — in the refrigerator. As long as you follow these steps and pick out clementines that aren't already past their prime, they should last for between one to two weeks in the fridge.