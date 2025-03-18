What Is The Difference Between Chick-Fil-A And Truett's Chick-Fil-A?
Would a Chick-fil-A by any other name taste as great? Well, yes. In fact, if it's a Truett's Chick-fil-A, it might even taste better and offer even more options for diners. Most Americans and food lovers are familiar with Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken fast food chain is wildly popular, serving up sandwiches, shakes, and always popular waffle fries to guests across the globe. However, there are a few Chick-fil-A locations that serve up something a little different. You may be familiar with the chain's Blue Menu spots, which offer up menu items for testing along with a few exclusive items not to be seen on regular menus (think hamburgers), but you may not have heard of Truett's Chick-fil-A.
There are four Truett's locations throughout Georgia. Each location is decorated with a mid-century theme, and honors the memory of S. Truett Cathy, the late founder of the Georgia based fast food chain. And while you can order items from the regular Chick-fil-A menu, there are a few key differences between the two. So, let's dig in!
What you can find at a Truett's Chick-fil-A
If you've never visited the Peach State, you might not be familiar with Truett's Chick-fil-A. The first Truett's Chick-Fil-A opened in 2017, and currently, there are four Truett's Chick-fil-A locations throughout the state. The restaurant was made as a way to commemorate the chain's founder, S. Truett Cathy. Each location features heirlooms and photos from his life, and features information about the restaurant chain's founder throughout. Diners are encouraged to explore these mementos and learn more about his life story. These locations still feature the signature pop of red that makes Chick-fil-A so distinctive, but merges the typical, blank slate of your average Chick-fil-A, with more specific decor that pays homage to an important figure in the chain's history.
It's not just the decor that makes Truett's locations so unique; the serving style and menu also vary. While most Chick-fil-A locations offer counter and drive-thru service, Truett's locations offer sit down service on top of both drive-thru and counter service. In terms of the menu, Truett's does offer such Chick-fil-A staples as chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes, but it also has a few exclusive menu items. At Truett's, you'll find special fare, such as fried okra, corn bread, sweet potato souffle, and the vintage favorite Kentucky dish, hot browns. The chain also offers crispy Brussels sprouts and a quintessentially Southern blackberry cream fried hand pie, two menu items you'll be hard-pressed to find at your neighborhood Chick-fil-A.
Other Chick-fil-A spin-offs
While the Truett's Chick-fil-A locations do offer a unique experience to customers, it isn't the only twist that the chain has to offer in terms of dining. There are, in fact, several Chick-fil-A spin-offs to check out, and each one of them offers something outside the usual Chick-fil-A experience. Perhaps the most famous of these variations is the Dwarf House. Now, technically the Dwarf House pre-dates Chick-fil-A, first opening in Hapeville, Georgia in 1946. The restaurant was first called Dwarf Grill and was a 24-hour diner. In the 1980s, Chick-fil-A opened several Dwarf House locations, honoring S. Truett Cathy's Dwarf Grill. There are currently five Dwarf House locations, each of which features the signature small red dwarf door. Like Truett locations, Dwarf Houses offer table service alongside counter and drive-thru service. Some even offer a breakfast buffet for diners to enjoy.
Other novelty Chick-fil-A locations take things even further. Take, for example, Truett's Grill locations. Not to be confused with Truett's Chick-fil-A, these restaurants are built in the style of a 1950s diner, and features transportation themed decor. But perhaps the most distinct Chick-fil-A is the Truett's Luau. As of now, there is only one Truett's Luau, located in Fayetteville, Georgia. Truett's Luau is a Hawaiian themed sit-down restaurant. It still has the main Chick-fil-A menu, but also features several unique menu items, such as tacos, a frosted pineapple drink, sweet potato fries, and tropical chicken nuggets.