What Is The Difference Between Chick-Fil-A And Truett's Chick-Fil-A?

Would a Chick-fil-A by any other name taste as great? Well, yes. In fact, if it's a Truett's Chick-fil-A, it might even taste better and offer even more options for diners. Most Americans and food lovers are familiar with Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken fast food chain is wildly popular, serving up sandwiches, shakes, and always popular waffle fries to guests across the globe. However, there are a few Chick-fil-A locations that serve up something a little different. You may be familiar with the chain's Blue Menu spots, which offer up menu items for testing along with a few exclusive items not to be seen on regular menus (think hamburgers), but you may not have heard of Truett's Chick-fil-A.

There are four Truett's locations throughout Georgia. Each location is decorated with a mid-century theme, and honors the memory of S. Truett Cathy, the late founder of the Georgia based fast food chain. And while you can order items from the regular Chick-fil-A menu, there are a few key differences between the two. So, let's dig in!