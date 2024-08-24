Elevate Your Store-Bought Potato Chips With A Trip To The Oven

Store-bought potato chips come in many different flavors. If you are stuck with a bag of plain potato chips, who's to say you can't add flavorings yourself? Spruce up the snack with a sprinkle of hard cheese and herbs from your pantry. To do so, mix your desired toppings in a bowl and set aside. Then, lay your potato chips on a lined baking tray while making sure they are not overlapping to ensure they are evenly baked. After you have set out the portion of chips you want to make, pour your toppings over the chips. For an extra burst of flavor, you can set aside half of the toppings to add to the chips after they have been baked. Lastly, stick the chips in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for about four minutes, or until the edges have browned.

For toppings inspiration, try adding parmesan, garlic, and basil or feta cheese and parsley to the chips. Or what about seaweed flakes and onion powder to enjoy with a miso chip dip? If you prefer to keep it simple, sprinkle grated parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and black pepper for an elegant taste. This is a perfect way to elevate a sandwich and chips for one or to serve to a group of guests.