Elevate Your Store-Bought Potato Chips With A Trip To The Oven
Every once in a while, you may run into a restaurant that serves house-made potato chips as a side, rather than the more traditional option of french fries or mashed potatoes. In fact, potato chips were first introduced in the high-end dining scene in the mid-1800s when a chef served a customer fried thin potato slices after they complained that their french fries were too thick. So, what if we wanted to bring back that same feel? We aren't talking about making the snack with a raw potato and advanced temperature hacks or even the microwave method. Instead, you can elevate your already-made potato chips with a working oven and a few minutes.
To bring your store-bought potato chips to the next level, or to revive a bag that has gotten a bit stale, you can pop them in the oven after topping them with a unique flavor combination of your choosing. Not only will this make them extra crispy, but it will also offer enhanced flavor to your chips.
How to bake potato chips
Store-bought potato chips come in many different flavors. If you are stuck with a bag of plain potato chips, who's to say you can't add flavorings yourself? Spruce up the snack with a sprinkle of hard cheese and herbs from your pantry. To do so, mix your desired toppings in a bowl and set aside. Then, lay your potato chips on a lined baking tray while making sure they are not overlapping to ensure they are evenly baked. After you have set out the portion of chips you want to make, pour your toppings over the chips. For an extra burst of flavor, you can set aside half of the toppings to add to the chips after they have been baked. Lastly, stick the chips in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for about four minutes, or until the edges have browned.
For toppings inspiration, try adding parmesan, garlic, and basil or feta cheese and parsley to the chips. Or what about seaweed flakes and onion powder to enjoy with a miso chip dip? If you prefer to keep it simple, sprinkle grated parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and black pepper for an elegant taste. This is a perfect way to elevate a sandwich and chips for one or to serve to a group of guests.