If you took a look in your kitchen cupboards right now, it's a good bet there would be cans or packets of tuna in there. But we often forget about canned crab, which you should really have in our pantry, too. Crab is flavorful and popular, and the canned version is much more affordable than fresh. However, not all options are created equal. Chowhound's reviewer found one brand in particular to be the least enjoyable and should probably be avoided: Geisha Fancy White Crab Meat.

Our taste tester sampled six brands of canned crab, ranking them worst to best. The test compared products that were relatively similar across price and style, excluding distinctive crab legs, refrigerated crab in plastic tubs, and very expensive colossal lump meat. After smelling and blind tasting each sample and analyzing appearance and overall quality, the tester ranked everything. As it turned out, the Geisha brand option simply didn't measure up. It wasn't that the crab was bad or overly fishy, but rather that it lacked enough character (and product) to make it worth your hard earned dollars, especially when grocery prices keep going up. To be clear, you may disagree. That's fine: Tastes differ, and if you grew up eating Geisha, it may evoke fond food memories.