11 Common Mistakes That Will Ruin Your Oxtail Stew

Once upon a time, oxtails were considered a poor man's meat, and a quick look at them will tell you why. They are literally nothing more than cross sections of the tails of cattle, irregularly shaped disks of meat and connective tissue surrounding a big chunk of bone. They can be messy to eat, and unless they're cooked with care, they can turn out tough, dry, or greasy. It's no wonder affluent cooks and eaters gravitated towards more tender cuts with a bigger ratio of meat to bone.

But necessity breeds creativity, and resourceful, budget-conscious cooks discovered that with gentle, careful stewing, humble oxtails turn unctuous, buttery, and fall-off-the-bone tender. And with the addition of bold seasonings, they transform into a celebration-worthy feast. Unfortunately for longtime fans of oxtails, the secret is out, and the popularity of the once-overlooked cut has caused its price to skyrocket. So, if you plan to cook oxtail stew, you should aim to get the best possible return on your investment. Here to help you out are a team of experts: Maricel Gentile, chef-owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook; Bernard Janssen, executive chef and culinary program manager for Zwilling J.A. Henckels; Kyle Taylor, chef and founder of HE COOKS; Darian Bryan, chef-owner of Bratts Hill in Buffalo, New York; and London Chase, executive chef of Mango Bay in Brooklyn, New York.