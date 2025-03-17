How To Defrost Salmon Without Ruining Its Taste Or Texture

One method to defrost salmon is to transfer it from the freezer to the refrigerator. Prepare a rack or plate lined with absorbent paper towels or tea towels. Remove the fish's packaging and place the salmon on the rack or plate. Then, place it on the lowest tray in your refrigerator (which is usually the coolest, and also a safe way to avoid any of the fishy liquid dripping and contaminating other foods). The thawing process should take between 10-12 hours, depending on the fish's thickness and size. Note that the maximum amount of defrosting time could reach 36 hours. This is also considered the safest defrosting method, since it promotes a slow thawing process that avoids bacteria harvesting. Note, though, that your refrigerator and everything in it may start to take on a fishy scent.

If you're pressed for time (or can't hold out long enough to chef up your flavorful broiled salmon burger for lunch), then the fast method might be better. Remove it from its original packaging and place it in a resealable bag such as a ziploc. Next, fill a large bowl with cool water, enough to completely submerge the bagged fish. If the fish appears to float, add a small plate or bowl to weigh down the fish and keep it submerged. Every 20-30 minutes, refresh the water. Repeat until the fish has completely thawed (between 1-4 hours).

This method takes less time than thawing overnight in the refrigerator, but poses a higher risk of spoiling the texture of the fish. If the water gets into the sealed bag, this may affect the overall quality. To avoid this, you could prop the bag up so that the sealed edges of the bag are above water, preventing any water from bursting in.