How Is Diet Coke Different From Coke Zero?

While they might seem comparable, don't tell pop purists that the two drinks are interchangeable. Ultimately, it boils down to the difference between zero-sugar and diet drinks. When it comes to flavor and texture, Coke Zero is intended to taste more like a classic Coke. Usually described as the sweeter of the two, Coke Zero offers a stronger sip thanks to the inclusion of acesulfame potassium. Diet Coke, as we determined in our review of the most popular diet sodas, is lighter in taste, likely in part because it lacks the additional sweetener. Finally, the caffeine content of the two drinks is different, with a 12-ounce Diet Coke containing about 46 milligrams and a can of Coke Zero about 34 milligrams.

History and marketing are two other big differences between the two. While the Coca-Cola Company considered the idea of developing a diet variant of its trademark beverage for decades, the fizzy, sugar-free drink didn't come to fruition until the early '80s. It never really took off with male consumers, though, and the company's release of Coca-Cola Zero in 2005 was accompanied by marketing targeted toward men, such as the can's design. Nonetheless, everybody can enjoy both sodas for their distinctive flavors.