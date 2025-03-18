How Is Diet Coke Different From Coke Zero?
Like deviled egg flights, fluffy Cokes, and salmon rice bowls, Diet Coke has received a great deal of internet affection, especially on TikTok. Diet Coke is a central member of the Diet Coke, Caesar salad, and french fry trifecta that took over TikTok in the summer of 2024. The cylindrical silver can became a trendy accessory as ubiquitous as lime green and Y2K. Like its predecessor, regular Coke, Diet Coke has enjoyed a number of pop culture shoutouts. Coke Zero, on the other hand, isn't quite the cultural mainstay. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke both tout zero sugar and zero calories; however, the two beverages offer varying tastes. While the ingredient list on Coke Zero and Diet Coke look pretty similar, three ingredients set the two sodas apart.
Both drinks are composed of carbonated water, caramel color, phosphoric acid, aspartame, potassium benzoate, natural flavors, and caffeine. Coke Zero also includes potassium citrate — a flavor enhancer — and the sweetener acesulfame potassium. Diet Coke, however, relies only on aspartame for sweetness and is made with citric acid. This is enough to make a world of difference in flavor.
Diet Coke vs. Coke Zero
While they might seem comparable, don't tell pop purists that the two drinks are interchangeable. Ultimately, it boils down to the difference between zero-sugar and diet drinks. When it comes to flavor and texture, Coke Zero is intended to taste more like a classic Coke. Usually described as the sweeter of the two, Coke Zero offers a stronger sip thanks to the inclusion of acesulfame potassium. Diet Coke, as we determined in our review of the most popular diet sodas, is lighter in taste, likely in part because it lacks the additional sweetener. Finally, the caffeine content of the two drinks is different, with a 12-ounce Diet Coke containing about 46 milligrams and a can of Coke Zero about 34 milligrams.
History and marketing are two other big differences between the two. While the Coca-Cola Company considered the idea of developing a diet variant of its trademark beverage for decades, the fizzy, sugar-free drink didn't come to fruition until the early '80s. It never really took off with male consumers, though, and the company's release of Coca-Cola Zero in 2005 was accompanied by marketing targeted toward men, such as the can's design. Nonetheless, everybody can enjoy both sodas for their distinctive flavors.