You Don't Need A Kitchen Brush If You Have Parchment Paper By Your Side

There are plenty of kitchen essentials that have multiple uses. A wire cooling rack can be used for resting meat or chopping fresh avocado and eliminating prep time, aluminum foil can be used to keep food fresh or help you soften brown sugar (among the many other genius hacks you can pull off with aluminum foil), and parchment paper can be used as a kitchen brush. Yes, you read that right. If you're ever without a kitchen brush but need to lather meat in a marinade or brush puff pastry with some egg wash, you can turn to parchment paper for help.

Most pastry brushes these days are made from silicone, making them durable enough to pop right in the dishwasher. A brush made from parchment paper is great for one-time use, but it won't be a permanent substitute because it can't be easily washed. Still, it's so easy to make if you're in a jam — all you need in addition to the parchment is a pair of scissors.