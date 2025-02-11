How To Make Perfectly Crispy Flourless Chicken Wings Every Time

Whether you like them dipped in blue cheese dressing or smothered with sriracha, devouring crispy, delicious chicken wings remains an American pastime, with nearly 1.5 billion consumed during the Super Bowl alone. Gluten sensitivities notwithstanding, some of the crispiest, juiciest wings aren't dredged in flour before frying or baking in the oven. Alternatively known as "naked" wings, the highly desired crunch can be consistently achieved by making sure the wings are well-dried before cooking. After that, you only need to deep-fry them for between 8 and 10 minutes for crispy results. If you're frying in a skillet, you'll want to fry for 4 minutes on each side.

Buffalo wings are a well-known flourless version of fried wings, and though their origin story is hotly debated, one telling credits Teressa Bellissimo, part-owner of the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, as being the first person to drop unbreaded chicken wings in hot oil back in 1964. Wings, or any other piece of skin-on chicken, will get crispy when baked or fried because the fat will quickly render off while cooking, leaving a dehydrated or crisp, crunchy skin.