The Science Lesson That Tells You How Smoked Cocktails Work

If your mom ever told you not to play with fire, now is the time to disregard that advice. You don't have to be a professional bartender (or chemist) to make your own billowing brews. All you need to get started is a plank of wood and a torch. You can pick up a cheap board from your local hardware store, but make sure it isn't pine, which can smell overwhelming, or treated with preservatives. The best woods for smoking cocktails are oak, maple, cherry, hickory, and apple for their robust smokiness or sweetness. A butane kitchen torch or any that can produce a narrow, consistent flame is the best option for scorching the wood plank. And if you don't want to keep going through wood at the hardware store, you can buy the Smokeshow cocktail smoker starter bundle on Amazon.

Another important note is that not every cocktail is designed for smoking. The best options for a smoked drink are likely ones with dark liquor like bourbon, whiskey, rum, and añejo mezcal. The Manhattan, old-fashioned, and smoke on the water are all great cocktail choices to try. You can even add a smoky twist to your pineapple margarita. For an extra layer of flavor, fire up the grill for your cocktails by charring fruit slices like peaches and pineapples. However you smoke your cocktails, be safe and do it in style.