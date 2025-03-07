Here's What You Need To Make Arby's Meat Mountain At Home

From roast beef and brisket to chicken and turkey, Arby's has the meats and isnt shy about letting you know. And as part of a 2014 marketing campaign, the fast food chain advertised a towering sandwich stacked with all the meats it has to offer. While not officially on their menu, this behemoth sandwich, known as the Meat Mountain, is a secret Arby's sandwich that comes with nine types of meat. Being a secret menu item, meat lovers can try ordering it, but there's no guarantee that Arby's will deliver. The good news: You can make your own carnivorous sandwich colossus at home by following a few pro tips.

The first step to making this outrageous sandwich is gathering the meats. The Arby's Meat Mountain includes two chicken tenders, roast turkey, ham, corned beef, brisket, Angus steak, roast beef, and three half strips of bacon (about 1.5 ounces of each meat). Adding fish (Alaskan pollock is what's used in Arby's fish sandwiches) will give you nine types of meat. For cheese, you'll need one slice of Swiss cheese and one slice of cheddar cheese. For the bread, a soft, buttery brioche bun works well.

Of course, buying this much meat isn't realistic for everyone, so feel free to delete (or add) meats as you please. But to keep it true to Arby's, don't skimp on the roast beef.