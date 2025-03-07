Here's What You Need To Make Arby's Meat Mountain At Home
From roast beef and brisket to chicken and turkey, Arby's has the meats and isnt shy about letting you know. And as part of a 2014 marketing campaign, the fast food chain advertised a towering sandwich stacked with all the meats it has to offer. While not officially on their menu, this behemoth sandwich, known as the Meat Mountain, is a secret Arby's sandwich that comes with nine types of meat. Being a secret menu item, meat lovers can try ordering it, but there's no guarantee that Arby's will deliver. The good news: You can make your own carnivorous sandwich colossus at home by following a few pro tips.
The first step to making this outrageous sandwich is gathering the meats. The Arby's Meat Mountain includes two chicken tenders, roast turkey, ham, corned beef, brisket, Angus steak, roast beef, and three half strips of bacon (about 1.5 ounces of each meat). Adding fish (Alaskan pollock is what's used in Arby's fish sandwiches) will give you nine types of meat. For cheese, you'll need one slice of Swiss cheese and one slice of cheddar cheese. For the bread, a soft, buttery brioche bun works well.
Of course, buying this much meat isn't realistic for everyone, so feel free to delete (or add) meats as you please. But to keep it true to Arby's, don't skimp on the roast beef.
How to build the mega meaty sandwich
The best sandwiches have toasted buns, so you should butter the two halves of your brioche bun and lightly toast them in a skillet. The key word here is "lightly," since over-toasting the bun will give it an unpleasant crunch — an important consideration, given how mountainous the sandwich is.
The next crucial step is adding sauce, which will not only add flavor but will also help the meat stick to the bread. You can make your own Arby's Horsey Sauce by combining mayonnaise, horseradish, sugar, and salt. Alternatively, buy a two-pack of Arby's Sauce and Horsey Sauce (two of the only three Arby's items you can buy in a store) or just plain horseradish for more pungent flavor.
For a great-tasting Meat Mountain that doesn't turn into a meat avalanche, put some thought into how you stack the different types of meat. Ideally, the chicken tenders should be placed first on the bottom bun, since they are thicker and denser than sliced meat. Next comes the sliced deli turkey and ham, with a slice of Swiss cheese on top.
Then pile the corned beef and thinly sliced brisket (or substitute with pastrami or salami). Top with thinly sliced strips of any type of steak, one slice of cheddar cheese, roast beef, and half-strips of bacon. Add the other half of the sauced bun, open wide, and enjoy.