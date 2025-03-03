How Long Is Powdered Milk Good For?

A package of powdered milk often has an 18-month period for its "best by" date after being purchased, which is common on products like unopened apple juice bottles. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that powdered milk has an indefinite shelf life if unopened, and can be used for up to 10 years after its printed "best by" date. This long period gives those who are unable to get a fresh gallon of milk every week much more time to incorporate dairy into their meals for a much cheaper price.