How Long Is Powdered Milk Good For?
Powdered milk, which is pasteurized and evaporated milk dried into a convenient powder form, can come from whole milk to nondairy alternatives like oat milk. It is often used in baby formula, chocolate candies, and various recipes in place of liquid milk because of its easy storage and long shelf life. It takes a while for powdered milk to go bad, while regular liquid dairy milk usually only lasts around a week before becoming spoiled and emitting a pungent smell from inside the refrigerator.
The shelf life of powdered milk
A package of powdered milk often has an 18-month period for its "best by" date after being purchased, which is common on products like unopened apple juice bottles. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that powdered milk has an indefinite shelf life if unopened, and can be used for up to 10 years after its printed "best by" date. This long period gives those who are unable to get a fresh gallon of milk every week much more time to incorporate dairy into their meals for a much cheaper price.