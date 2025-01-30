What Adding Milk Powder Can Do For Your Baked Goods

Okay, milk powder isn't exactly the most glamorous ingredient. It is milk that has been dehydrated to its most basic elements, just without water. It is often used as a shelf-stable form of milk: Simply add water and stir vigorously until combined. However, this doesn't mean that this is the only use for powdered milk. In fact, it should absolutely be a staple in your pantry, especially for baking projects. Now, there are several forms of milk powder, ranging in fat content and the heat at which they were processed. The two most common powdered milks have low fat, but one is processed at a low heat, and the other is processed at a high heat.

The low-heat non-fat powdered milk is the most commonly found form of the dairy product. It can be added to baked goods as well as yogurt, sauces, and hot chocolate (both pre-packaged and homemade). The high-heat, non-fat version of powdered milk is less common, but still worth keeping in your repertoire, as it has more protein and a sweeter taste that can greatly benefit baking projects. But what is the benefit of adding powdered milk to baked goods? For starters, it allows you to add all of the taste of milk without adding unnecessary moisture that may make it hard for your baking projects to set. Powdered milk can also improve your baked goods' taste and texture, and even help your loaf of bread reach new heights.