11 Genius Ways To Disguise Fishy Tastes In Seafood

Chef Terri Dien, culinary expert and the author of "The Big 10 Fish & Seafood Cookbook" and "Essential Seafood Cookbook," has a preference toward using only fresh seafood. "Fresh fish shouldn't have a very strong odor. It should smell like the seawater (or lakewater) from which it was caught," says Dien. However, most of us don't have the luxury of catching our fish right before cooking, so we often turn to grocery stores or fish markets. Unfortunately, these sources sometimes deliver fish with a more pronounced, fishy flavor and smell, which can be off-putting.

Understanding the root of this strong flavor is key. According to Chef Barton Seaver, author of "The Joy of Seafood," "Two If By Sea," and other seafood cookbooks, "Fat equals flavor. That's true in beef. It's true in pork, it's true in much cooking. So what you're tasting in robustly flavored fish is a higher fat content." While some people love this deep, rich flavor, others find it overpowering. The good news is that there are many ways to tone down that strong "fishy" taste in any fish. Whether you're a seafood lover looking to soften the flavor of your favorite dish or someone hesitant to cook fish at home due to its strong flavor and odor, these 11 tips will help you prepare seafood that's flavorful, balanced, and appealing to even the most sensitive of palates. You'll be ready to confidently make a seafood meal in no time.

