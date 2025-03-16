How To Dry Pasta (Without A Pasta Rack)

If you've ever made your own fresh pasta dough rather than using the boxed kind, you probably know the former is hard to beat. Fresh pasta tends to have a lighter flavor and is heavier on the egg than the dried version, and since it contains so few ingredients, it's easy to make at home. While you likely have all of the ingredients already in your kitchen — flour, eggs, and water — the bigger complication comes with letting the pasta dry since not everyone has a drying rack. Thankfully, there are a number of household items you can use instead, such as a laundry rack or even a coat hanger.

It's tempting to cook fresh pasta as soon as the dough is shaped and cut, but drying it is a necessary part of the process. It's one of several important steps you can't skip, and it ensures the pasta doesn't fall apart when it hits the boiling water. It helps the dough firm up and prevents the pieces from sticking together as they cook. To dry the dough without letting it lose too much moisture content, let the uncut dough sit for 15 minutes before cutting it, then another 15 minutes after cutting it and before cooking it. During those 15 minutes, hang it on whatever you can find.