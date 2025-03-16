Serve Your Cocktails In Soda Cans For The Easiest Cleanup Ever
Part of a cocktail's appeal isn't only in the taste but also its presentation. Cocktail glasses often define the drink, whether the eponymous elegant martini glass or an all-out garnished Bloody Mary. In fact, the serving vessel itself can also be a creative twist, lending a particular vibe to the experience. So, for an especially fun and casual move, look no further than serving mixed drinks in soda cans.
First of all, this makes cleanup extra simple; there's no need to wash or reach for delicate glasses. Plus, there's a playful and sneaky element to the experience: Who doesn't love taking a boozy sip from a familiar can? You can serve drinks and mingle more effectively or savor sips while outdoors. Not to mention, you're reusing the trash from a mixing ingredient in the process.
The technique can be employed with sodas, sparkling waters, tonics, or even coffee. It can be as straightforward as a two-ingredient cocktail or a creative canvas that rivals anything in a glass. All you have to do is simply reconsider the potential of the packaging and delight drinkers with an easygoing twist.
Cocktails served in cans offer many creative options
For a more casual experience, it makes sense to start by considering the classic combos. Reach for a grapefruit soda or ginger ale for tequila mixers, or stick to tried-and-true pairings like vodka and cranberry or gin and tonic. Plus, you can use this opportunity to try out new flavors, like swapping your Jack and Coke for a retro 7 and 7 — the possibilities are abundant.
Remember to keep an eye on drink proportions regardless of what you're mixing. Canned beverages conveniently list their volume, making it easy to subtract what's unnecessary. For instance, a Cuba Libre is often mixed with two parts coke to rum, so you'll need to remove quite a bit of mixer when making an extra-strong double or triple pour.
With a jigger in hand, this humble vessel truly lends a wealth of boozy offerings. Consider crafting a satisfying Americano with Campari and vermouth in a soda water can or thirst-quenching Ranch Water with sparkling water, limes, and nice tequila. Alternatively, you can purchase a nice canned cold brew for an espresso martini swap. For something especially complex — and boozy — explore the intriguing crossover of beer cocktails.