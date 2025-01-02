Can Soda Actually Go Bad?

It's easier than you think to end up with more soda than you can drink before the best-by date. Maybe you bought a ton of cases for a party, or you stocked up on a favorite before it was discontinued (Coke Spiced — gone too soon). Either way, when soda has been sitting around for a while, you might wonder if it's still safe to drink.

According to the USDA, soda (pop if your from certain regions) is completely safe to drink past its best-by date, though it advises drinking regular soda within nine months and diet soda within three months for the best quality. After this, carbonation and flavor begin to wane. Once a soda is opened, drink it within three to four days because it loses its carbonation much faster.

Soda is able to last so long without going bad because it doesn't contain much that can expire: Most soda is made with a mixture of a sweetener, water, and artificial flavors. While flavors can degrade and carbonation evaporate, there's nothing that can go rancid. The only time you should consider tossing out your old soda is if the can is rusted or if it's a plastic bottle that's been exposed to a lot of heat. This is because heat and sunlight can break down plastic and cause it to release chemicals into your beverage — not something you want to drink!