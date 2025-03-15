The Potato Chip Hack For Easy Spanish Tortillas

Potato chips might have become famous and popular for snacking purposes, but potato chips are useful for more than just snacking. There's the classic move of adding chips to a sandwich for extra crunch. Chips can even be used to make larger meals and dishes like meatloaf.

Potato chips can also be used to make quicker, cheatier versions of dishes like Spanish tortillas. Also known as a Spanish omelette, this dish is made primarily using eggs, onions, and potatoes. Some opt to make the potatoes extra crispy, but rather than cooking the potatoes to perfection, potato chips can be substituted instead. The chips not only serve as a time-saving hack but also rehydrate the egg mixture, which makes the final product more tender.

Chef Ferran Adrià first brought this hack to the public eye in 2003. However, since then, many have put their own spin on it by using different potato chip brands and even different potato chip flavors. Stick with the classic or get creative and use unique flavors like UK's cheese and onion flavor; either way, this hack will be worth it.