Ditch The Meat And Give Halloumi The Spotlight In Your Sliders

If you're wanting to shake up your usual burger routine or just explore unique vegetarian options, you need to swap your beef patty for halloumi cheese next time you make sliders. While cheese may not immediately strike you as substantial enough to be a meat substitute on a sandwich, halloumi's firm texture, high melting point, and savory flavor make it a great option for a vegetarian slider base that even the biggest meat lovers can appreciate. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese from Cyprus made from sheep's milk, goat's milk, or a combination of the two. Although, these days you can also find it made with pasteurized cow's milk. It's usually stored in a salty brine, which contributes to its savory flavor.

The preparation process of halloumi is what gives it the ability to hold its shape while being cooked. It is made without bacterial cultures and the curds are heated in their own whey at very high temperatures — over 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The proteins in the cheese bond together more tightly, which is how halloumi gets its sturdy, paneer-like texture that can keep it from melting into a gooey mess. You can find halloumi in most major grocery stores, so pick some up next time you want to flex your culinary creativity muscles with vegetarian sliders.