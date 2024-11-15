Ditch The Meat And Give Halloumi The Spotlight In Your Sliders
If you're wanting to shake up your usual burger routine or just explore unique vegetarian options, you need to swap your beef patty for halloumi cheese next time you make sliders. While cheese may not immediately strike you as substantial enough to be a meat substitute on a sandwich, halloumi's firm texture, high melting point, and savory flavor make it a great option for a vegetarian slider base that even the biggest meat lovers can appreciate. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese from Cyprus made from sheep's milk, goat's milk, or a combination of the two. Although, these days you can also find it made with pasteurized cow's milk. It's usually stored in a salty brine, which contributes to its savory flavor.
The preparation process of halloumi is what gives it the ability to hold its shape while being cooked. It is made without bacterial cultures and the curds are heated in their own whey at very high temperatures — over 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The proteins in the cheese bond together more tightly, which is how halloumi gets its sturdy, paneer-like texture that can keep it from melting into a gooey mess. You can find halloumi in most major grocery stores, so pick some up next time you want to flex your culinary creativity muscles with vegetarian sliders.
Tips for cooking and serving halloumi sliders
While you can certainly eat halloumi raw, it really shines when cooked. It is most commonly grilled or pan fried until it's golden brown. Halloumi slices easily, so cut it into pieces best suited for small sliders. Since the cheese is stored in a brine of salt and water, you don't need extensive seasoning like you would for a beef burger. If you're grilling it, a light coating of oil is all that's necessary. If you're pan frying it, simply place it in the pan once the oil is hot enough. Halloumi only needs to cook for a few minutes on each side. You'll know it's ready when the outside has a beautiful, caramelized golden color. This means it will have a wonderfully crispy exterior and a soft interior.
Even though halloumi is naturally a bit salty, it's still mild enough to meld with a variety of flavors. If you're a fan of heat, consider spreading a hot honey or sweet chili sauce on your burger buns. Or, if you're in the mood for classic burger flavors, try grilling your halloumi to allow the cheese to adopt a nice smoky taste, then simply add your favorite toppings, like lettuce, onions, and tomato. Make a spicy, sweet, or standard aioli, depending on your preferences, or even slather on a layer of barbecue sauce to really complement the smokiness of the grilled cheese. Besides burgers, consider mixing halloumi into your pasta salad or incorporating it into tacos. It's a hearty and delicious cheese that won't have you missing meat when swapped for it.