The Totally Unexpected Ingredient That Makes Knockout Meatless Meatballs

Meatballs are protein-packed powerhouses that make for an apt spaghetti crown or a meal all on their own. Delicious and hearty as they are, meatballs — whether they're made with beef, lamb, or turkey — aren't for everyone, namely vegetarians. However, with the help of one unexpected ingredient, meat-avoidant foodies can enjoy a deceptively delicious meatless meatball. Enter halloumi, the Mediterranean cheese that, when prepared correctly, doubles as a meatball dupe.

Halloumi is enjoyed not just for its rich, salty flavor, but also for its firm texture that holds up well to high heat. Although halloumi is often cooked over a grill or seared on a skillet for serving in salads or sandwiches, or as a burger topping, its heat tolerance and dense structure make it just as suitable for making meatless meatballs. Halloumi's propensity to caramelize while maintaining its composition without melting culminates in a crispy, golden brown exterior that gives way to a tender interior, mimicking the quality of real meatballs. Although it has a unique flavor of its own, halloumi isn't as bold as some cheeses, which makes it easy to combine with meatball essentials like breadcrumbs, binders, spices, herbs, and, of course, savory tomato-based sauces or lemony yogurt dressings.