McDonald's Brings Back A Beloved Dessert For A Limited Time

If you thought the return of the McRib was a sensation, then you'll be pleased to learn about this sweet surprise: Another hit item is back on the McDonald's menu. As of early January 2025, McDonald's Strawberry & Crème Pie will be available to order for a limited time at select locations across the United States.

Because of its tight availability, McDonald's hasn't rolled out a specific timeline for the return and removal of this fan-favorite menu item, so make sure to check the fast food chain's app to see if you can snag this flaky, fruity pie at a location near you. The strawberry jam and vanilla cream filling wrapped in a fluffy, warm crust make this the perfect handheld dessert for the chilly season.