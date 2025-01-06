McDonald's Brings Back A Beloved Dessert For A Limited Time
If you thought the return of the McRib was a sensation, then you'll be pleased to learn about this sweet surprise: Another hit item is back on the McDonald's menu. As of early January 2025, McDonald's Strawberry & Crème Pie will be available to order for a limited time at select locations across the United States.
Because of its tight availability, McDonald's hasn't rolled out a specific timeline for the return and removal of this fan-favorite menu item, so make sure to check the fast food chain's app to see if you can snag this flaky, fruity pie at a location near you. The strawberry jam and vanilla cream filling wrapped in a fluffy, warm crust make this the perfect handheld dessert for the chilly season.
McDonald's Strawberry & Crème Pie has a flaky history
McDonald's has a history of rolling out exclusive pies in flavors like pumpkin, blueberry, and "holiday." The Strawberry & Crème pie made its debut in 2012 with an on-and-off two-year run before disappearing from the menu for nearly a decade. We briefly witnessed its sweet return again in 2022, but alas, this flaky dessert didn't stick around for long.
While this fast food establishment is better known for serving up burgers and fries, McDonald's desserts are actually pretty popular among customers. The McDonald's apple pie has been a hit since it first appeared in 1968, so it's no wonder fans have been left wanting more flavorful fillings wrapped in a soft, buttery pastry. If a strawberry and vanilla combo is your thing, then the Strawberry & Crème Pie is a warm welcome this winter. Put one of the McDonald's secret menu hacks to the test and order this pie with a vanilla milkshake or an ice cream cone to enjoy à la mode.