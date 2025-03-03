12 Kitchen Products To Buy At Trader Joe's
Grocery stores have come a long way since the early 1900s, when customers went from store to store asking clerks to gather their weekly list of meats, dairy, and produce. We have Piggly Wiggly to thank for revolutionizing how we shop, being the first store of its kind to allow customers to peruse aisles for their entire grocery list all at once instead of relying on each store's friendly clerks. Still, the first modern grocery store is a far cry from what we know of grocery shopping today, with mega stores like Walmart, Target, and Costco carrying everything you could possibly need all in one place.
Trader Joe's breaks the mold of superstores by narrowing the in-store offerings to only essentials. So, while you might not be able to buy a flat-screen TV and a new skillet at Trader Joe's, the select items you can buy are all high-quality, well-priced goods that can be used around the home. Nestled within the aisles of iconic frozen dinners, delicious artisan cheeses, and dips you can use for more than just your chips are some of the best home goods on the market, all with humble packaging and unbeatable pricing. To make it easier to grab in the often-busy aisles, we've rounded up some must-haves for the kitchen — and the good news is they're all under $10.
Mini insulated bags
Before 2024, Trader Joe's wasn't necessarily known for its bag inventory; the brown paper bag was the most recognizable baggage in the store. That is until they released the viral mini tote bags, which the Gen-Z customer base loved for being both cute and affordable. Since then, the store has expanded its bag offerings to include a mini insulated bag; this one is the perfect size for bringing to school, work, or the beach to carry lunches, snacks, or sparkling beverages.
Bad news for those who like neutral palettes: the totes are currently only offered in springy, brightly colored lavender and pink, but with a "limited edition" label that hints at a rotating color palette. At a mysteriously low price of $3.99, the bags are more than worthwhile for anybody who eats lunches on the go — or needs to keep their groceries cold for a long car ride home.
Packable micro tote
For those who tend to stop at the grocery store on a whim, the packable micro tote is the perfect way to ensure you're never without a reusable bag. At just barely 3 inches tall, the micro tote fits snugly inside almost any purse or pocket, ready to be unfolded and used as a lightweight shopping bag for bringing your groceries from shelves to your kitchen counter. You can also simply use the tote as-is, storing small (really, really small) snacks, coins, or jewelry in a compact bag.
The 2-in-1 micro tote goes for just $2.99, but head's up — it can be a little hard to find. Some stores only seem to carry it close to Christmas, when the bag can be used for stocking stuffers, ornaments, or Elf-on-the-Shelf jokes. Others may stock them year-round and hang them near the home goods or at the register, where you can throw them into your basket at the last second.
Produce bags
At this point, you have a reusable, insulated lunchbox and a teeny-tiny packable shopping bag, so you'd think that you're set with baggage, right? There's one more bag you should seek out, though, and it's one that will make a huge difference in your grocery shopping: reusable produce bags. The lowest price on the list, Trader Joe's sells a set of two reusable mesh produce bags for only $1.99, meaning that you can buy a few sets to cover your grocery shopping needs.
We'll be the first to admit that after years of mindlessly shoving bunches of parsley into plastic, we barely even notice the growing number of bags in our carts anymore. The truth is, it's easy to accumulate up to ten bags in one trip, all destined for the trash by the end of the week. Reusable produce bags eliminate the waste of plastic bags and are washable, so you never have to worry about that now-mushy cilantro you forgot about ruining the bag forever. Plus, produce is better stored directly in the crisper drawer, where you can directly control the humidity. Not sure about it? The low price makes it easy to start with two and grow your collection from there.
Cotton picnic cloths
It's about time we bring picnicking back. Especially with the undeniable popularity of charcuterie, outdoor spreads are bound to become the internet's next "big thing," and the designers at Trader Joe's seem to have their finger on the pulse. The summery gingham napkins are soft, made out of 100% Tunisian cotton, and make the perfect addition to upscale outdoor fare. The cotton picnic cloths aren't the cheapest item on the list, but they are about the same price as nice napkins you'd find on Amazon with a quality that far surpasses.
Another item labeled as "limited time," Trader Joe's hints at a possible refresh in color or, simply, a seasonal item only meant for summer shelves. That doesn't mean these need to be used only in summer, though, and they can even be used far beyond the picnic blanket. Keep them on hand to use as kitchen towels for cleaning up small spills, grabbing hot pans, or wiping down the counters.
Waffle weave cotton kitchen towels
Okay, so if brightly colored gingham isn't your thing (we don't blame you), then you might want to seek out a set of the plain waffle weave cotton kitchen towels instead. Also made with 100% Tunisian cotton, the towels are soft and sturdy, this time made specifically with the kitchen in mind: The towels are woven into a waffle pattern, a type of weave engineered for absorbance. So no, you wouldn't use these as napkins necessarily, but they'll be handy in the kitchen for drying dishes and cleaning up spills.
Each set of towels comes in a pack of three, so for the low price of $7.99, each towel is just barely $3. That is a few dollars lower than similar towels at competitors, so if you happen to be running low on towels, you might want to grab a pack the next time you're stocking up on Trader Joe's Indian food.
Slim size paper towels
If you've been sensing a theme in this roundup, you'd be right — Trader Joe's clearly values sustainable, affordable products that can be used again and again. No one can be totally paper-free, though (if you can, please tell us your secrets). Sometimes, you need a piece of disposable paper towel for particularly stinky, sticky, and greasy messes, like cleaning out a cast iron skillet or dabbing the moisture off of meat. Trader Joe's sells paper towels for that, and they come in a compact size to encourage less waste as much as possible. Better yet, the material is made out of 80% recycled materials, meaning you don't have to feel too guilty using one as your kitchen towel looks on.
As far as paper towels go, the Trader Joe's set is pretty affordable at $3.99 a package. If you break it down, Trader Joe's set of three is actually a slightly better deal than even Costco's mega pack — of course, you only get three at a time, so the best deal is whichever one is more convenient for you.
Multi-purpose cleaner
Another sustainable powerhouse, the private label Trader Joe's multi-purpose cleaner is a must-have, especially if you love the musky scents of cedarwood and sage. The cleaner is plant-based and free of the synthetic dyes and chemicals typically found in household cleaners. Best of all, the cleaner is truly multi-purpose, meaning you can use it all over your kitchen, including on your countertops, backsplash tiles, walls, and glass windows — so you can save money by using one product instead of many.
Besides being sustainable, multi-purpose, and subtly scented, the cedarwood and sage cleaner is also more affordable than its competitors, Like Mrs. Meyer's or Method, ringing in at $3.99 for a whopping 34 oz. It's worth picking up at Trader Joe's for that reason, especially so if you prefer your kitchen cleaners that are a little better for the environment, too.
Peppermint multi-purpose castile soap
Trader Joe's not-so-subtle dupe might remind you of an eerily similar, closely-named soap by a different brand. Of course, if you're tried-and-true for Dr. Bronner's, this one might not sway you to convert, but it's a good grab if you are new to Castile entirely. At about half the price of the iconic Dr. Bronner's, the soap is a great way to introduce Castile into your kitchen without committing to the higher price.
Castile soap is named after the region in Spain, where it was invented as a multi-purpose soap made with olive oil. Technically, you can use Castile soap for anything, including detergent, dish soap, hand wash, facial cleanser, and surface cleaner. It's low-lather and very gentle, so it's good for sensitive skin and can be a great alternative during winter months, especially when regular soap can cause dry, cracking skin. Trader Joe's Castile is only sold in the peppermint scent, but if you're looking for a gentle cleanser (or a cheaper version of Dr. Bronner's), this is the household item you need in your cart.
Hand & body cream with Moroccan Argan oil
If you don't think of hand cream as an essential kitchen product, you should reconsider. Cooking can be brutal for hands — between the sharp knives, hot surfaces, and constant dishwashing, those hard-working extremities can quickly become rough and dry. The best way to combat the cracking, flaking skin between your fingers is to moisturize right after washing your hands or dishes.
Trader Joe's 'Midsummer Night's Cream' hand cream is a super simple, scentless lotion that is just thick enough to be useful but not overly creamy, meaning you can use it without rendering your hands totally slippery and useless for hours afterward. It's packed with healthy, gentle ingredients like Moroccan Argan oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter, leaving your hands soft, smooth, and crack-free, even during the drier winter months.
Liquid dish soap
So maybe Castile soap isn't your thing, and you miss the suds of regular dish soap — don't worry, Trader Joe's sells that too, and it's just as reasonably priced and eco-conscious as everything else. The store has two scent offerings for your dishes: Lavender and citrus, both packed with the same plant-based ingredients.
What's great about this soap compared to a gentler soap, like Castile, is that it cuts through grease, leaving dishes super clean without any film or residue. It's a soap you can feel good about using, too; it's a USDA Certified Biobased product, which, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, means that it helps reduce petroleum reliance, increases the use of renewable agricultural resources, and encourages healthier environments. In short? It's better for the earth.
Pop-up sponges
One of the coolest kitchen items on the list but also one of the most expensive are the pop-up sponges. The small package is priced mysteriously high for sponges, but it's because there's a catch: The package actually includes 12 compact sponges that expand when covered in water. This means that if you use one sponge per month, it's an entire year's worth of sponges for just under $9.
At this point in the list, a sustainable feature is to be expected: Besides the fact that you can have 12 sponges tucked neatly under the sink, the squishy cellulose is also biodegradable, meaning they're useful even after tossing them away. While they can't scour tough food stains, the sponges are useful for cleaning gentler food residue, countertops, and delicate surfaces like fine China.
Reusable silicone food storage bags
Okay, we said we were done with bags, but we have one more to mention, and we saved the best for last: the reusable silicone storage bag. An alternative to plastic Ziplocs, the silicone bag is the answer to eliminating single-use plastics in your kitchen. Even if you use plastic food storage containers to pack up leftovers, it's hard to avoid using plastic bags to store small or messy things like half-eaten fruits, marinating meats, or on-the-go snacks. What makes these silicone bags great is that they are spacious, leak-proof, freezer-safe, and completely washable — you can even throw them in the dishwasher.
Better, these bags are made with premium (platinum, technically) silicone that is not only soft and durable but also microwave-safe, meaning you can reheat leftovers directly in the bag. If you're wondering how that works, it's because the bag is flat on the bottom, meaning it can stand on its own — so yes, you could even theoretically store and reheat a portion of chili in this bag if you really wanted to get creative.
A kaizen philosophy
Trader Joe's might not carry the conventional kitchen products we see in superstores today, but its narrow selection allows for sustainable, eco-friendly options at consistently approachable prices. You can buy cleaning products, food storage, and a few cute napkins, all while shopping for groceries, and you can trust that everything will be high-quality and humanely designed.
The reason that each product is crafted so mindfully is because Trader Joe's designs its products with kaizen, a Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement. That means that every product is intended to better not only our own lives but also the health of the planet — one sponge at a time. And who knows, maybe Trader Joe's has plans to kaizen some pots, pans, and spoons next (we can only hope).