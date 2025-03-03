12 Kitchen Products To Buy At Trader Joe's

Grocery stores have come a long way since the early 1900s, when customers went from store to store asking clerks to gather their weekly list of meats, dairy, and produce. We have Piggly Wiggly to thank for revolutionizing how we shop, being the first store of its kind to allow customers to peruse aisles for their entire grocery list all at once instead of relying on each store's friendly clerks. Still, the first modern grocery store is a far cry from what we know of grocery shopping today, with mega stores like Walmart, Target, and Costco carrying everything you could possibly need all in one place.

Trader Joe's breaks the mold of superstores by narrowing the in-store offerings to only essentials. So, while you might not be able to buy a flat-screen TV and a new skillet at Trader Joe's, the select items you can buy are all high-quality, well-priced goods that can be used around the home. Nestled within the aisles of iconic frozen dinners, delicious artisan cheeses, and dips you can use for more than just your chips are some of the best home goods on the market, all with humble packaging and unbeatable pricing. To make it easier to grab in the often-busy aisles, we've rounded up some must-haves for the kitchen — and the good news is they're all under $10.