How Long Does It Take To Bake Cookies In The Air Fryer

The air fryer might just be the MVP of your kitchen. It can handle everything from crispy fries to roasted veggies — and yes, even baked goods. Why use it for cookies? For starters, it's a quicker way to get your cookie fix. Air fryers heat up much faster than a traditional oven, and it's perfect for small batches. Some recipes don't even call for preheating the air fryer, so your only prep time may be scooping the dough onto parchment paper. Whether you're craving a quick treat or want to avoid heating up the whole kitchen, the air fryer has you covered — and can produce a gooey cookie in as little as five minutes.

There's no one-size-fits-all answer for baking cookies in an air fryer. The time and temperature can vary depending on the recipe, dough type, and even how many cookies you're baking. For example, if you're just making one or two cookies, they'll likely bake faster than if you're filling the basket with four or five. Cookie size also matters — larger or thicker cookies take longer. While cookies can bake in as few as five minutes, seven minutes is more typical. The temperature you choose also plays a role. Most recipes suggest anywhere from 325 to 350 F, but you might need to adjust based on how your air fryer performs.