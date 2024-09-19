How Long Does It Take To Bake Cookies In The Air Fryer
The air fryer might just be the MVP of your kitchen. It can handle everything from crispy fries to roasted veggies — and yes, even baked goods. Why use it for cookies? For starters, it's a quicker way to get your cookie fix. Air fryers heat up much faster than a traditional oven, and it's perfect for small batches. Some recipes don't even call for preheating the air fryer, so your only prep time may be scooping the dough onto parchment paper. Whether you're craving a quick treat or want to avoid heating up the whole kitchen, the air fryer has you covered — and can produce a gooey cookie in as little as five minutes.
There's no one-size-fits-all answer for baking cookies in an air fryer. The time and temperature can vary depending on the recipe, dough type, and even how many cookies you're baking. For example, if you're just making one or two cookies, they'll likely bake faster than if you're filling the basket with four or five. Cookie size also matters — larger or thicker cookies take longer. While cookies can bake in as few as five minutes, seven minutes is more typical. The temperature you choose also plays a role. Most recipes suggest anywhere from 325 to 350 F, but you might need to adjust based on how your air fryer performs.
Adjusting for any cookie dough
For classics like chocolate chip or sugar cookies, start with seven minutes at 350 degrees, but begin checking at the five minute mark. No matter the dough, the key is to keep an eye on the cookies as they bake. Lighter doughs, like sugar cookies, may bake faster, while denser doughs, like oatmeal or peanut butter, could take a little longer. If you're baking refrigerated dough, you'll likely need to add an extra minute or two, and if you are using frozen cookie dough, you'll want to add three to four extra minutes at least. The size and thickness of the cookie will also change the baking time. Smaller cookies and thinner doughs bake more quickly, so it's always a good idea to check early and adjust based on your air fryer's quirks.
When air frying cookies, avoid toppings that could burn easily, like sprinkle or marshmallows. After baking, let the cookies rest for a few minutes so they can firm up — plus, they'll be super hot right out of the air fryer. To prevent sticking, use parchment paper or a silicone insert. If you notice the cookies are cooking too quickly on the outside, consider lowering the temperature. If you want to follow your favorite cookie recipe, treat your air fryer like the convection oven it is by baking at 25 degrees lower than the recipe suggests for more even results.