The Store-Bought Ingredient You Need For Homemade Pizza Rolls

These homemade pizza rolls are ideal for classic pepperoni, cheese, and red sauce, but you can add pretty much any ingredient you like on a regular pizza. Just be careful not to overfill them so they expand too much and leak. Similarly, it's good to go light on vegetable ingredients that sweat, like bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, and onions, and low moisture, low fat mozzarella is always best because it gets chewy and stretchy, rather than moist and soupy when heated. When sealed properly, a smear of good, thick store-bought pizza sauce will hold up nicely, or adjust your pasta sauce for pizza.

Simply roll out your wonton or egg roll wrappers, add ingredients in the center, fold in the two edges and bottom, then roll that package up to the remaining point. You can simply seal with a thumb and forefinger pinch or add a brush of beaten egg. Fried in oil or the air fryer, they'll cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 3 to 4 minutes or bake in the oven at 375 for about 25 minutes. The exteriors are bubbly, crisp, and a little flaky with a nice chew on the inside. You can even roll up a batch and put them in the freezer, so they're ready to prepare and cook when you get the craving. Try these pizza rolls once, and they'll become a permanent fixture on the snack menu for the kids or game time.