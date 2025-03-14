The Popular Type Of Bologna Gluten-Free Eaters Should Avoid

There was a time when the bologna sandwich was a lunchtime staple. However, over the years, it has seemingly become a less popular lunchmeat. Maybe it's the packaging, the color, or the uncertainty of ingredients (it's always been a bit of a mystery meat, sort of like hot dogs). Despite its decline from the massive popularity it saw during the post-World War II era, bologna is definitely still on store shelves. But if you're on a gluten-free diet, you need to be a little more careful buying it. Traditional, high-quality bologna is usually made with gluten-free ingredients, but sometimes, those packaged lunchmeat brands can hide gluten.

If you get bologna sliced-to-order from your local deli's meat counter, then you shouldn't have to worry, though it never hurts to ask if a product contains gluten. But those longer-lasting, pre-packaged bologna options can sometimes contain preservatives or flavorings that result in the meat having small amounts of gluten, which could make you sick if you have an allergy or sensitivity.